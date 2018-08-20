Graham (ankle) has been removed from the PUP list ahead of Monday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

After missing all of training camp while rehabbing from May ankle surgery, Graham apparently is ready to practice in some capacity. He'll likely be eased in over the next few weeks, as Eagles coach Doug Pederson has already admitted he isn't sure if the 30-year-old will be ready for Week 1. The team is fortunate to have solid depth behind Graham at defensive end, with the position group also including Michael Bennett, Chris Long, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat. The likelihood of a rotation could make it hard for any of the bunch to stand out as an IDP asset.