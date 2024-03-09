Graham signed a one-year extension with the Eagles on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The extension will act as a farewell tour of sorts for Graham, who is expected to retire following his 15th professional season. The pass rusher played his fewest snaps in a healthy season since 2013, but he's still a solid enough rotational piece as the 35-year-old tallied three sacks in 2023 and a stunning 11 the year prior when he reprised a similar rotational role.