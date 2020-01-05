Play

Graham (knee) returned to Sunday's wild-card game versus the Seahawks, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Graham exited in the second quarter but is ready to play through this knee issue and try keeping the Eagles' season alive. The 31-year-old will be a major boost to the team's pass rush.

More News

