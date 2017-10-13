Eagles' Brandon Graham: Returns to field Thursday
Graham (shoulder) returned to Thursday's game against the Panthers in the fourth quarter.
Graham injured his shoulder early in the fourth quarter but was able to quickly reenter the contest after receiving some treatment on the sidelines. He appears to be good to go moving forward.
