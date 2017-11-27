Graham had five tackles (all solo) to go with a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Bears.

The 29-year-old set a new career mark with his seventh sack of the season, and now has three in his last four games. He also has at least four tackles in each of his last three games. Despite the recent production, Graham is not a good bet to set a new record in Week 13 against the Seahawks, among the stingiest teams against defensive ends in IDP leagues.