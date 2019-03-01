Eagles' Brandon Graham: Staying with Eagles
Graham is signing a three-year contract to stay with the Eagles, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
The 2010 first-round pick has spent his entire career in Philadelphia, playing out his rookie contract followed by a four-year, $26 million deal. While never quite dominant as a pass rusher, Graham offers a nice mixture of durability, consistency and versatility, with five straight seasons recording at least 39 tackles, four sacks and 15 appearances. He'll celebrate his 31st birthday in April and should be locked in as a starter at defensive end for the Eagles.
