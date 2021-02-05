Graham notched 46 tackles (35 solo), eight sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery through 16 games in 2020.

Graham slowly tailed off during the latter half of the 2020 season (only one sack during the last eight games), but he was easily Philadelphia's top defensive player to begin the year. The Eagles are facing a difficult salary cap situation, so the team could need to approach Graham about a restructured contract before the new league year begins in March. However, the soon-to-be 33-year-old should be a strong candidate to remain in Philadelphia, where he's spent his entire career. In addition to his on-field abilities, the veteran's leadership should be invaluable for new coach Nick Sirianni.