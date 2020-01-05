Play

Graham exited Sunday's wild-card playoff game versus the Seahawks with a knee injury.

Graham didn't make a tackle before exiting the game. His absence off the edge is a major loss for the Eagles, as Graham racked up 50 tackles and 8.5 sacks during the regular season. Josh Sweat and Vinny Curry should both see upticks in usage in Graham's stead.

