Eagles' Brandon Graham: Takes down quarterback
Graham had three tackles and a sack during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings.
After posting a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2017, Graham's sack of Kirk Cousins in the first quarter of Sunday's game was his first of the season. The 30-year-old veteran will look to add to that Thursday against the Giants and their suspect offensive line.
More News
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Avoids injury report leading up Atlanta showdown•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Closing in on 80 percent health•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Will be eased into work•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Removed from PUP list•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Week 1 status up in air•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Begins camp on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles have options to replace Ajayi
Jay Ajayi won't be able to help Fantasy owners anymore, but the Eagles have two young backs...
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...