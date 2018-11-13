Graham recorded five tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Dallas.

Graham got to Dak Prescott by himself on the Cowboys' first play of the game and later joined Chris Long for a second-quarter takedown, but it didn't keep the Dallas quarterback from scoring a touchdown later that same drive. The 30-year-old played 55 snaps, the most he's seen this year while matching his season high for tackles in the process. He's up to 27 tackles (20 solo), three sacks and a pass defensed in 2018.

