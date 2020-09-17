Graham (concussion) was a limited participant for Thursday's practice.
This is extremely positive news for the veteran, as he was elevated after missing practice Wednesday. Per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Graham is expected to clear concussion protocol in the coming days before playing in Sunday's matchup against the Rams. Josh Sweat would likely be the primary beneficiary of an uptick in snaps should Graham incur a setback.
