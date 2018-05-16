Eagles' Brandon Graham: Undergoes ankle procedure
Graham had ankle surgery earlier in May and is expected to sit out offseason workouts, Chris Wesseling of NFL.com reports.
Graham suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 16, but he managed push through it on the way to a Super Bowl where he stripped Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter. This surgery was to expedite the recovery process, and he's on track to be back in action for training camp in July. Graham had his best year yet in 2017, mustering 47 tackles (33 solo) and 9.5 sacks in 15 games.
