Graham tallied three tackles and a sack in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Titans.
The 34-year-old defensive end has transitioned into more of a rotational role at this stage of his career, as he played just 33 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps Sunday and hasn't topped a 49 percent share in any of his 12 appearances on the season. Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick are the Eagles' top pass rushers these days, but with Robert Quinn (knee) and Derek Barnett (knee) on injured reserve, Graham will continue to have a role. Graham has compiled 24 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble so far this season.