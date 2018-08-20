Graham (ankle) will only take reps in individual drills initially, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Graham was lifted from the PUP list early Monday, but the Eagles aren't going to rush his recovery. Being back on the field in any fashion is a favorable sign for the Eagles, however, as Graham made a career-high 9.5 sacks and forced two fumbles in 2017. He isn't expected to play in either of the final two preseason games, and coach Doug Pederson isn't even sure if he'll be ready for Week 1. Regardless, the Eagles can absorb his absence in the short-term since they have depth at defensive end with Chris Long, Michael Bennett and Derek Barnett.

