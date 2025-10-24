Eagles' Brandon Graham: Won't play vs. Giants
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Graham (coach's decision) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Giants.
Graham just came out of retirement to sign a one-year contract with Philadelphia on Thursday, and it appears the team would like to give him more time to get reacclimated before throwing him straight back into game action. For Week 8 at least, 2024 third-rounder Jalyx Hunt and Joshua Uche figure as the Eagles' top two options on the edge.
