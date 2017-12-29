Eagles' Brandon Graham: Won't play Week 17
Graham (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Graham did not participate at practice this week so this is hardly surprising. The Eagles are likely to feature a heavy rotation at defensive as they have already secured home-field advantage through the playoffs, and the 29-year-old will prepare for a potential return for the divisional round.
More News
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Absent from team walkthrough Thursday•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: X-rays return negative•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Hurts ankle Monday•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Has sack for third straight game•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Sets career high in sacks Sunday•
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Records sack in win•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...