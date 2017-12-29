Graham (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Graham did not participate at practice this week so this is hardly surprising. The Eagles are likely to feature a heavy rotation at defensive as they have already secured home-field advantage through the playoffs, and the 29-year-old will prepare for a potential return for the divisional round.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories