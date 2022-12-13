Graham recorded four tackles (four solo), including three sacks, and a forced fumble during Sunday's 48-22 win over the Giants.

Graham surpassed his previous season high of 2.5 sacks versus Washington in Week 3. The 13th-year defensive end has now totaled 5.5 sacks across the past four weeks, and he is now on pace to set a new career high with 8.5 sacks after 13 games in 2022. With fellow veteran Robert Quinn (knee) still on IR, expect Graham to continue playing a prominent role in the Eagles' top-ranked pass rush. The team's Week 15 game will come against a Bears offensive line that has allowed the fifth-most sacks this season with 42.