Eagles' Brandon Graham: X-rays return negative
Graham, who departed Monday's 19-10 win over the Raiders with an ankle injury, said after the game that X-rays came back negative, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. He accrued four tackles before exiting the contest.
Graham indicated that he would be fine going forward, but with Monday's win guaranteeing the Eagles home-field advantage for the postseason, the team might not have much incentive to run the defensive end out there for a mostly meaningless Week 17 matchup with the Cowboys. If Graham is sidelined for the regular-season finale, all of Chris Long, Vinny Curry and Derek Barnett could pick up a few extra snaps as part of the Eagles' defensive-end rotation.
