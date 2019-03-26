Eagles' Braxton Miller: Gets nod from Doug Pederson
Miller was the first player coach Doug Pederson mentioned when he was asked Tuesday about the team's depth at wide receiver, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
It's a bit early to reach any conclusions, but it isn't crazy to think Miller could enter a competition with Shelton Gibson and Mack Hollins for the No. 4 job at wide receiver. The 2016 third-round had just 261 receiving yards on 805 offensive snaps in two seasons with Houston and then spent most of 2018 on the Philadelphia practice squad.
