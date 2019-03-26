Miller was the first player coach Doug Pederson mentioned when he was asked Tuesday about the team's depth at wide receiver, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

It's a bit early to reach any conclusions, but it isn't crazy to think Miller could enter a competition with Shelton Gibson and Mack Hollins for the No. 4 job at wide receiver. The 2016 third-round had just 261 receiving yards on 805 offensive snaps in two seasons with Houston and then spent most of 2018 on the Philadelphia practice squad.

