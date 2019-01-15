Eagles' Braxton Miller: Signs with Eagles
Miller signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles on Monday.
Miller signed with the Eagles practice squad back in early September, and the team appears as though they want to give him a shot at the 53-man roster throughout the offseason and training camp. The receiver last played for the Texans in 2017, hauling in 19 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown over 11 games.
