Celek finished the 2017 regular season with 13 receptions on 24 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown.

The 33-year-old took a pay cut before the season to remain with Philadelphia and it paid off big time with a Super Bowl win. Unfortunately, with Zach Ertz and Trey Burton ahead of him in terms of target share, the Cincinnati product's numbers also took a hit. Celek has a year remaining on the three-year deal he signed in 2016 and could be in line for an uptick in production if Burton leaves in free agency, but it is Ertz's health alone that will determine whether any other tight end on this team is relevant in 2018.