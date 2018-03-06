Eagles' Brent Celek: Not retiring
Celek, who has a cap hit of $5 million for the 2018 season, doesn't intend to retire, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Celek has missed just one game in his 11-year career, but his salary and associated costs to the Eagles' financials forecast a restructure of his current contract with fellow tight end Trey Burton set to explore unrestricted free agency in the offseason. Nearly seven years Celek's junior, Burton's receiving ability will be valuable on the open market after striking for five touchdowns last season. Celek's veteran status certainly is valuable within Philadelphia's blocking schemes, but a pay cut may be required to remain with the only organization he's ever known.
