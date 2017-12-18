Celek wasn't targeted while playing 23 of the Eagles' 68 offensive snaps (34 percent) in Sunday's 34-29 win over the Giants.

Both Celek and Trey Burton logged over 50 percent snap shares in last week's victory over the Rams while Zach Ertz (concussion) was sidelined, but the former two players unsurprisingly saw their usage decline Sunday with Ertz back in the fold. While Celek was able to score his first touchdown of the season against Los Angeles while getting targeted three times, he worked almost exclusively as a blocker this week with Ertz and Burton representing the team's clear top two receiving options at tight end. It's hard to envision Celek having a meaningful role in the Eagles' passing attack the rest of the way so long as his competition remains healthy.