Toth missed Wednesday's practice with a toe issue, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The Army product came over to Philadelphia after being let go by Carolina in early December of last year. He spent time with the Eagles from 2020-2021 as well, appearing in 17 games and making one start. Toth is likely fighting for a depth role on the Eagles' offensive line, so this injury could put his chances of making the 53-man roster at risk.