Covey appeared in 16 regular-season games but was almost exclusively used as a kick and punt returner, catching just four passes for 42 yards.

Covey played all 17 games in 2022 without being targeted a single time, so his six targets in 2023 represent a step forward. Five of those targets came in Week 18, with the Eagles resting starters for part of the game, so there's little reason to believe Covey is a threat for even double-digit receptions next season.