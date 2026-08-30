Covey played 29 offensive snaps in Friday's preseason loss to the Bengals, catching two of four targets for 20 yards.

Covey dealt with a hamstring issue in early August but was able to suit up for all three of Philadelphia's preseason contests. He caught five of eight targets for 44 yards and a touchdown during those games and also returned four punts for 38 yards. Covey hasn't done much as a pass catcher to this point in his NFL career, so his tough path to making the 53-man roster is probably more tied to his ability to return kicks.