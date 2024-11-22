Covey (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

Covey has missed the Eagles' last seven games due to a shoulder injury sustained the Week 3 win over the Saints. The Utah product practiced in full all week and appears to be trending toward playing in Sunday's contest, but he must still be activated to Philadelphia's active roster in order to suit up. If Covey can play in Week 12, he'll likely assume the Eagle's top punt return duties and serve as a depth piece in their wide receiver room.