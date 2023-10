Covey suffered a head injury late in Sunday's win over the Commanders and has entered the league's concussion protocols, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Covey will need to clear the league's five-step process to be able to suit up Week 5 against the Rams, which will likely be a tall task for the Utah product. Assuming he is unable to play, Boston Scott and Olamide Zaccheaus will be candidates to handle return duties in Week 5.