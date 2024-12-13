Covey (neck) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The wide receiver and punt returner was a limited participant Wednesday. Covey suffered the injury in Week 13 against the Ravens and missed the Eagles' Week 14 clash with the Panthers. The third-year pro should resume his punt returning duties Sunday against the Steelers.
