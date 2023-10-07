Covey (concussion) is listed as questionable to play against the Rams on Sunday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Covey entered concussion protocol Monday after suffering a head injury late in Sunday's win over Washington. He didn't practice Wednesday but promisingly followed a limited session Thursday with a full practice Friday. That seems to give Covey a good chance of playing Sunday -- if he's able to do so, he'll likely continue to feature as the Eagles' primary punt returner.