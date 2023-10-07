Covey (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.
Covey left Philadelphia's Week 4 win over Washington late with a head injury, but he's since cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation this coming Sunday. The Utah product is the Eagles' main punt returner, tallying 151 return yards on nine chances this season.
