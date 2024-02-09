Covey "had his left knee scoped a few weeks back," Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The punt returner "said it's probably why he had a nagging quad issue during the season," per McLane. As a receiver, Covey caught four balls for 42 yards and no touchdowns in 2023. In 17 games in 2022 with the Eagles, Covey did not record a catch.
More News
-
Eagles' Britain Covey: Almost exclusively on special teams•
-
Eagles' Britain Covey: Stuck in special-teams role•
-
Eagles' Britain Covey: Good to go Sunday•
-
Eagles' Britain Covey: Gets questionable tag for Week 5•
-
Eagles' Britain Covey: Manages limited practice Thursday•
-
Eagles' Britain Covey: Misses practice Wednesday•