Watch Now:

Covey "had his left knee scoped a few weeks back," Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The punt returner "said it's probably why he had a nagging quad issue during the season," per McLane. As a receiver, Covey caught four balls for 42 yards and no touchdowns in 2023. In 17 games in 2022 with the Eagles, Covey did not record a catch.

More News