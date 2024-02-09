Covey underwent a procedure on his left knee this offseason, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The punt returner noted it likely contributed to the nagging quad issue he dealt with during the season, per McLane. As a receiver, Covey caught four balls for 42 yards and no touchdowns in 16 games in 2023, though he did averaged the second-most yards per punt return (14.4) in the league. In 17 games in 2022 with the Eagles, Covey did not record a catch.