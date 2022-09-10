site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Britain Covey: Joins active roster
The Eagles have elevated Covey to their 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Lions.
Covey failed to make it through Philly's final roster cuts and subsequently reverted to the practice squad. Now, the undrafted rookie will make his NFL debut as the team's No. 5 wide receiver.
