Covey went without a target while playing four of the Eagles' 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders. He also returned three punts for 22 yards.

Sunday's contest marked the first time Covey received snaps on offense in his three appearances since the Eagles signed him off their practice squad Nov. 27. The 28-year-old is merely a depth piece at receiver and will continue to offer most of his value in the return game.