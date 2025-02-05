Covey (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Covey hasn't played since Week 13 due to a neck injury, which was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve in late December. If he can log full practices all week, then Covey would have a shot at being activated from IR ahead of Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs on Sunday. The 27-year-old wideout caught seven passes (on eight targets) for 34 yards across five regular-season games.
