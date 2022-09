Covey was elevated from the Eagles' practice squad ahead on Monday night's game against the Vikings.

Covey will get the move up from Philadelphia's practice squad for the second straight week after recording 13 punt-return yards over his four special-teams snaps in Week 1. The rookie out of Utah did not line up for a single offensive play last week, but he figures to once again serve as one of the Eagles' top return specialists alongside Quez Watkins against Minnesota.