Covey (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Covey upgraded to a full practice Thursday, but he's still not going to play in Week 15. Cooper DeJean is a candidate to return punts against Pittsburgh, as he did last Sunday versus Carolina.
