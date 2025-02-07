Covey (neck), who remains on IR, practiced in full Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Covey won't be activated from IR in time to contribute for the Super Bowl, despite his evident health at practice. In addition to his efforts as a punt returner, the 27-year-old logged seven catches for 34 yards on eight targets across his five regular-season appearances.
