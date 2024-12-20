Covey (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Covey practiced in full all week but was still ruled out. He's simply fallen down the depth chart as the Eagles' sixth receiver behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith.
