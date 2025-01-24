Covey (neck), who remains on IR, was limited in practice Friday and is ruled out for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Commanders.
Covey logged three consecutive 'limited' practice sessions this week, but he won't be activated to the 53-man roster in time for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Washington. His next chance to return will arrive if Philadelphia advances to the Super Bowl via a win over the Commanders.
More News
-
Eagles' Britain Covey: Practice window opens•
-
Eagles' Britain Covey: Placed on IR due to neck injury•
-
Eagles' Britain Covey: Won't play in Week 17•
-
Eagles' Britain Covey: Estimated as full participant•
-
Eagles' Britain Covey: Ruled out for Week 16•
-
Eagles' Britain Covey: Logs full practice Wednesday•