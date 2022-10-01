site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Britain Covey: Signed to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Covey was signed to the Eagles' active roster Saturday.
Covey has yet to log an offensive snap, but he has served as one of the Eagles' primary punt returners through three games this season. He has tallied 61 total yards on 10 returns in that role.
