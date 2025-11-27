Covey was signed from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.

Covey is replacing safety Andrew Mukuba, who suffered an ankle injury last week against Dallas and landed on injured reserve. The wide receiver and return specialist has mostly seen action in the latter role in his career, producing more than 300 punt-return yards in both the 2022 and '23 campaigns. That's where Covey could see action Friday against the Bears, especially with Xavier Gipson dealing with a shoulder injury and coming off a fumble last week against the Cowboys.