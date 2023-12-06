Covey played all three of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the 49ers.

Covey's standing as the team's top punt returner rather than his contributions as a receiver have enabled him to be active for all 12 of the Eagles' games this season. The Utah product has yet to draw a target over 39 career snaps on offense through 29 games over his first two seasons in the league.