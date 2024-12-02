Covey suffered a neck injury during Sunday's 24-19 win over the Ravens, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Covey sustained the injury on a punt return in the second half, finishing his day with four returns for 30 yards in the victory. The 27-year-old's status at practice this week will be worth monitoring ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup with the Panthers.
