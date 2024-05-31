Covey (knee) participated in the Eagles' offseason practice Thursday, per Glenn Erby of USA Today.
Covey had knee surgery in the offseason but appears to have recovered well given his ability to participate in the practice session. The 27-year-old is slated to work as Philadelphia's primary punt/kick return in 2024 and should also see some limited work as a receiver in the team's passing game.
