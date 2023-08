Covey was out with a hamstring injury during Saturday's 20-19 loss to the Ravens, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Covey was on the sidelines Saturday and after the game head coach Nick Sirianni explained that it was due to a hamstring issue. More information on his status will likely be provided later this week. Once healthy, the wide receiver is expected to be a top option to return kickoffs and punts this season.