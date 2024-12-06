Covey (neck) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
Covey didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough due to a neck injury he suffered against the Ravens this past Sunday. His ability to practice Thursday is a sign that he is progressing in his recovery, though he would have to log a full practice Friday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against Carolina.
