Covey (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.

Covey has been dealing with a neck issue since Dec. 1, when he was injured in a win over the Ravens. The third-year wideout didn't play in any of the Eagles' subsequent three games, but it appeared he could return this week after being deemed a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday. However, Covey didn't practice Friday, so he may have suffered a setback. Kenneth Gainwell will likely continue to handle kick returns with Covey out of action.