Covey (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Covey logged limited practices Thursday and Friday, but he'll sit out Sunday. His next chance to play will be Week 15 against the Steelers. Cooper DeJean, Jahan Dotson and Ainias Smith are all candidates to return punts in Covey's absence.
